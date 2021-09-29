Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 28,732 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 580,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,732 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.05% of The Southern worth $35,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,516,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,147,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,730,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,055,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,059,000 after buying an additional 201,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

SO stock opened at $61.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $67.54.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. On average, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.62.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,976,683.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,247 shares of company stock worth $5,813,034. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

