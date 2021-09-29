Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Buys New Stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,287,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,169,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Switch by 232.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,587,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005,932 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Switch by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,858,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,886,000 after acquiring an additional 510,333 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Switch by 12.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,043,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,530,000 after purchasing an additional 759,940 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the first quarter valued at about $73,128,000. Finally, Port Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Switch by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 4,318,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Switch news, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 75,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $1,608,850.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 402,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,934.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $1,112,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,012,147 shares in the company, valued at $62,321,321.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 830,808 shares of company stock worth $20,163,672. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised shares of Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Shares of SWCH traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,381. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.74. Switch, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $27.03.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $141.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.03 million. Switch had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

