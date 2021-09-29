Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Acquired by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,653,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 272,073 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Graphic Packaging worth $29,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 63.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 26,881 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 155.9% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 17,131 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 102,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 53,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 846,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,366,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPK traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.40. 15,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,220,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.61. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.79%.

GPK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

