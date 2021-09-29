qPULA Trading Management LP Makes New Investment in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000. QTS Realty Trust comprises about 1.1% of qPULA Trading Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QTS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 10.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Cowen lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Truist Securities cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

Shares of NYSE:QTS remained flat at $$77.98 during trading on Wednesday. 1,401,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,731. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.78 and a beta of 0.54. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $78.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.65). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 0.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

