SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 57,406 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 13,408 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 189.9% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 498,866 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 326,755 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 56.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 213,099 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 76,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 7.1% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,114,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $16,555,000 after purchasing an additional 73,845 shares during the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $6.54 and a 52 week high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

F has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

