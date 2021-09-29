Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.070-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $755 million-$785 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $720.80 million.

Shares of NYSE:SCS traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $12.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,916. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 1.42. Steelcase has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $16.84.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.33 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is 111.54%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Steelcase stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,608,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,540 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.39% of Steelcase worth $24,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

