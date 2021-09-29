IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) posted its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $116.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.57. IHS Markit has a 52 week low of $77.17 and a 52 week high of $125.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 74.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INFO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.44.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.