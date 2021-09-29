IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.180-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.61 billion-$4.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.66 billion.IHS Markit also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.18-3.20 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IHS Markit from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.44.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $116.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a PE ratio of 74.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. IHS Markit has a 1 year low of $77.17 and a 1 year high of $125.23.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 43,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $5,116,719.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,292,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,101,505.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

