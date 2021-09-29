IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.18-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.61-4.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.66 billion.IHS Markit also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.180-$3.200 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IHS Markit from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities raised their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.44.

Shares of NYSE:INFO traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.29. 6,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,469,718. IHS Markit has a 1-year low of $77.17 and a 1-year high of $125.23. The company has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

