State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 45,125 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.12% of American Tower worth $148,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 66.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,367,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,982 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of American Tower by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,296,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,027,011,000 after buying an additional 1,135,240 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in American Tower by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,758,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,015,444,000 after purchasing an additional 732,847 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $139,143,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,545,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,325,614,000 after purchasing an additional 574,936 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer cut American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.29.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,552,330. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.74. The company had a trading volume of 17,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,612. The company has a market cap of $122.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $288.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.89. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. Research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 60.19%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

