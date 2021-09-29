State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 638,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 32,535 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $140,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

HON traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.39. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $148.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

