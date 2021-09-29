State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 6,503 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.11% of 3M worth $130,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in 3M by 4.5% during the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 20,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 142,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,339,000 after purchasing an additional 30,216 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management lifted its stake in 3M by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 7,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in 3M by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 12,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MMM shares. Wolfe Research downgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.85.

In other news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,563.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MMM traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $180.15. The company had a trading volume of 31,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,204. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.84 and its 200 day moving average is $196.43. 3M has a 52-week low of $156.13 and a 52-week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

