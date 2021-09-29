Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to post sales of $1.43 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.42 billion and the highest is $1.44 billion. Martin Marietta Materials reported sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year sales of $4.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $4.89 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Martin Marietta Materials.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $1.27 on Friday, reaching $356.13. 5,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $367.70 and its 200-day moving average is $357.73. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $227.24 and a one year high of $391.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.14%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.