Harvest Finance (FARM) Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last Week

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $102.31 million and $13.95 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $163.01 or 0.00384425 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00023659 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001141 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000648 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 38.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 657,759 coins and its circulating supply is 627,623 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FARMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.