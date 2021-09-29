$2.06 EPS Expected for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) will report earnings of $2.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00. Patrick Industries reported earnings of $1.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full-year earnings of $8.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.58 to $8.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.46 to $9.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.69. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.80 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PATK. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

PATK stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.77. The stock had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,093. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.21. Patrick Industries has a 1-year low of $53.30 and a 1-year high of $98.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In related news, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $104,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $1,107,730.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 296,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,303,620.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,200 shares of company stock worth $1,383,910. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PATK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth $68,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 123.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

