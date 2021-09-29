Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Purchases 1,570 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd grew its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barings LLC raised its position in The Mosaic by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 290,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 178,962 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in The Mosaic by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in The Mosaic by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 23,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in The Mosaic by 228.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 159,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 111,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in The Mosaic by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,807,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,678,000 after purchasing an additional 480,379 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MOS traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.29. The company had a trading volume of 34,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,134,125. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $38.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

MOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. HSBC upgraded The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.34.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

