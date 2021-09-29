Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 11,005 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 533,561 shares.The stock last traded at $28.04 and had previously closed at $27.00.

EVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.77.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $222.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 7,168 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $164,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $525,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,016 shares of company stock worth $3,062,035. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVH. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Evolent Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Evolent Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Evolent Health by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 13,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,912,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,427,000 after purchasing an additional 309,949 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

