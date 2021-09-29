Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 770 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 41,372 shares.The stock last traded at $183.77 and had previously closed at $187.28.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.53. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $211.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.53 million. On average, research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $4.1171 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 142.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 604.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile (NYSE:ASR)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.