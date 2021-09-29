Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,337,000. Sprout Social accounts for 1.6% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPT shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $495,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $1,797,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,711 shares of company stock valued at $19,811,635. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,831. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.37 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.77. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.14 and a 12 month high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $44.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.08 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

