Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Shares Gap Down to $51.04

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.04, but opened at $49.93. Ozon shares last traded at $49.84, with a volume of 227 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OZON shares. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ozon from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.40.

Get Ozon alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $499.08 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Ozon by 2.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ozon by 21.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,255,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,683,000 after buying an additional 935,310 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,980,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ozon by 50,197.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 17,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ozon by 10.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ozon Company Profile (NASDAQ:OZON)

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Ozon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.