Stantec (NYSE:STN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 5,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 74,541 shares.The stock last traded at $47.38 and had previously closed at $47.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Stantec from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.65.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.16 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1316 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STN. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 166.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 237,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,674,000 after buying an additional 148,275 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stantec during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Stantec by 25.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 397,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after purchasing an additional 81,767 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in Stantec by 71.2% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 60,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Stantec by 853.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 51,191 shares during the last quarter. 59.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

