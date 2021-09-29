Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.78.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 1.42. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $29.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,986,666.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,147.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth $908,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,233,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,570,000 after acquiring an additional 29,781 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the second quarter worth $689,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 131,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 12,376 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $1,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

