SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Sold by Aubrey Capital Management Ltd

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd lessened its stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. SiTime accounts for about 3.6% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in SiTime were worth $12,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SITM. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in SiTime by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 14.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in SiTime by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SITM shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SiTime in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SiTime currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

In other SiTime news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.03, for a total value of $286,137.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.15, for a total transaction of $33,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,650 shares of company stock worth $14,935,698. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SiTime stock traded down $5.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.14. 896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,678. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.97 and its 200-day moving average is $136.07. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $75.81 and a 12-month high of $239.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5,051.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.62.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.04 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The company’s revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

