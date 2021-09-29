Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Shares Gap Up to $32.14

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.14, but opened at $32.99. Atea Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $32.15, with a volume of 173 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVIR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.74 and its 200-day moving average is $32.54.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.99 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVIR. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 282.1% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 154,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 113,891 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,350,000. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

