Barings LLC Reduces Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Barings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,844 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 53.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $781.50 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $379.11 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $773.70 billion, a PE ratio of 404.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $715.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $675.30.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total value of $946,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $2,950,029.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,047,216.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,152 shares of company stock valued at $63,920,737. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. TheStreet raised Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 target price (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $606.65.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

