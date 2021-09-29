Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Sells 16,400 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 8.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 188,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises approximately 2.5% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $17,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,525,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,050,949,000 after buying an additional 1,980,112 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,290,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,803,517,000 after buying an additional 1,428,700 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,752,000 after buying an additional 1,530,364 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,106,000 after buying an additional 9,031,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,432,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $965,612,000 after buying an additional 465,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.95. The stock had a trading volume of 128,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,105,979. The firm has a market cap of $182.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $46.42 and a 12 month high of $105.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.24 and its 200 day moving average is $91.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.95.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

