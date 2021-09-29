HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Generac by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Generac by 0.3% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 21.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Generac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 66.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.
In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Generac stock opened at $425.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.61. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.73 and a 52 week high of $466.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 52.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89.
Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Generac Company Profile
Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.
