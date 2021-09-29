Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) will report earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $2.65. Expedia Group posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 840.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to $0.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $7.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 22.92%.

EXPE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.62.

In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total value of $578,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,921 shares in the company, valued at $9,818,659.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $8,331,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 382,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,077 shares of company stock worth $26,327,241 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Expedia Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 550,931 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $90,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at $533,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 32.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 747,684 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $122,403,000 after acquiring an additional 181,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $168.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.96 and a 200 day moving average of $164.19. The firm has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.71. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $187.93.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

