Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires 1,652 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Booking makes up 1.8% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.16% of Booking worth $146,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,477.35.

BKNG stock traded up $12.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,445.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,090. The firm has a market cap of $100.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,589.00 and a 1-year high of $2,540.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,256.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,291.02.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($10.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

