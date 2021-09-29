uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.00 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) will post earnings per share of ($1.00) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for uniQure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.85) and the lowest is ($1.06). uniQure reported earnings per share of ($1.21) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uniQure will report full year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $7.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.15) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $5.54. The firm had revenue of $463.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.65 million. uniQure had a net margin of 60.66% and a return on equity of 90.98%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.46 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.04.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $32.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. uniQure has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $52.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day moving average is $32.03.

In other uniQure news, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 8,603 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $319,171.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Gut sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $164,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,732 shares of company stock worth $1,238,993 over the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the second quarter worth about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 131.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 2,292.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

