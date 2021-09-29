Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $1,293,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $3,868,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 10.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 298,771 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $78,633,000 after purchasing an additional 27,933 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 9.4% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,978 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 34.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 114,242 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 29,250 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $245.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $255.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.15 and a twelve month high of $295.14. The company has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.09 dividend. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.10.

Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

