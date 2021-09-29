Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lowered its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $29,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 183.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 110.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 31,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.06. 37,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,612,544. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.92. The firm has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.69.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

