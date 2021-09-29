Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Shares Purchased by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,089,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,947 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 5.44% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $39,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLPX. GenTrust LLC lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 210.2% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 312,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after acquiring an additional 595,740 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 3,588,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,386,000 after acquiring an additional 186,330 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 184,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 87,591 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,919,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,150,000.

MLPX traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $36.13. 302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,366. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.33. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $38.40.

