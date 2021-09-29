Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 526,797 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 638.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 609,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 526,797 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $51,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $364,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after buying an additional 6,684 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

Shares of SLYV stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.18. 151,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,500. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.57. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $49.35 and a 1-year high of $90.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.