Analysts Anticipate Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) to Post $0.55 EPS

Equities analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) to report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

NASDAQ FMAO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,083. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $27.58. The stock has a market cap of $251.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,247,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $286,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. 18.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

