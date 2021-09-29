$687.64 Million in Sales Expected for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to post sales of $687.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $684.89 million and the highest is $690.40 million. Boston Properties posted sales of $666.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year sales of $2.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Boston Properties.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.63.

BXP stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.17. 3,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,836. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 58.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $124.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

In related news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,860.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,832,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,616,389,000 after acquiring an additional 193,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,254,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,862,655,000 after purchasing an additional 262,191 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,088,868,000 after purchasing an additional 312,160 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 8,753,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,393,000 after purchasing an additional 391,600 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,745,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,315,000 after acquiring an additional 452,600 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Properties (BXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.