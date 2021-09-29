USDX Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last week, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005286 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008956 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000028 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

