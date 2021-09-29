Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Acquires 2,967 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC owned 0.18% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $9,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 389,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,382,000 after purchasing an additional 113,927 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,460,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 503,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,757,000 after buying an additional 103,465 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,731,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,366,000.

Shares of PRF stock traded down $2.14 on Wednesday, reaching $160.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,374. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.52. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $111.29 and a 1 year high of $165.27.

