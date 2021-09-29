Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

VNQ stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.27. The stock had a trading volume of 53,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,429,308. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $111.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.62.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

