Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Pensionmark Financial Group LLC

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $54.88. 3,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,349. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.05 and a 1-year high of $55.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.27 and a 200-day moving average of $55.14.

