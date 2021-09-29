Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys 645,049 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,115,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645,049 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 1.9% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $162,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,153,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638,406 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,356.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,820,000 after buying an additional 6,720,756 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 292.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,551,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,881,000 after buying an additional 5,626,858 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,553.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,774,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,463,000 after buying an additional 1,707,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,630,000.

Shares of EFV traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,901,573 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

