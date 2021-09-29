qPULA Trading Management LP Acquires Shares of 1,727 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $58,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $163.73. 62,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,085,690. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $431.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.