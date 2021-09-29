Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC Takes Position in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,000. The Beauty Health comprises 1.7% of Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Beauty Health stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,272. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.84. The Beauty Health Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.63.

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $66.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

SKIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark boosted their price target on The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Beauty Health in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

The Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

