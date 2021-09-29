Cambria Investment Management L.P. Acquires 2,000 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

NYSE:MO opened at $48.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.94. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.57%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MO shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.