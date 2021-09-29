Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Raises Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,462,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,583 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,750,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,105,000 after buying an additional 1,073,549 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,595,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,094,000 after buying an additional 203,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,586,000 after buying an additional 317,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,983,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,912,000 after acquiring an additional 262,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $33.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.85.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 47.35%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $217,101.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

