Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC Makes New $9.66 Million Investment in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,660,000. Burlington Stores makes up about 3.9% of Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BURL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 113.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 110.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at about $92,000.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BURL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $379.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.50.

BURL stock traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $307.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.99 and a 1 year high of $357.34. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $318.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.64.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 100.00%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.