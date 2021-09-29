Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC Invests $6.54 Million in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 350,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,535,000. Hanesbrands comprises 2.7% of Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Hanesbrands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 48.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 828,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,473,000 after acquiring an additional 271,724 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the second quarter worth about $380,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 59.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 572,247 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,044,000 after acquiring an additional 214,403 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 4.5% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 340,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 9,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.86. 63,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,455,755. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average of $19.36.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HBI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

