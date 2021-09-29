HYA Advisors Inc Invests $210,000 in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

HYA Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,067,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,245,000 after acquiring an additional 741,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,716,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,586,000 after purchasing an additional 22,245 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 131.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,675,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,257,000 after buying an additional 1,520,171 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,858,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,302,000 after buying an additional 85,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,535,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,855,000 after acquiring an additional 27,633 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $56.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.60. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $42.03 and a 52 week high of $60.11.

