Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $14,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motco boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Renasant Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $267.12 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.96 and a fifty-two week high of $277.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $270.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.68.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

