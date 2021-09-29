High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.39

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.39 and traded as low as C$13.26. High Liner Foods shares last traded at C$13.34, with a volume of 10,206 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.02. The stock has a market cap of C$439.03 million and a P/E ratio of 9.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.39.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$233.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$252.54 million. Analysts anticipate that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.1900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. High Liner Foods’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

In other news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.55 per share, with a total value of C$33,882.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$33,882. Over the last three months, insiders bought 59,498 shares of company stock worth $796,608.

About High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF)

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

